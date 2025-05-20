PSL 10: playoff battles begin tomorrow

The action of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 will resume at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which is set to host the playoffs of the league commencing from Wednesday, 21 May.

The top-placed Quetta Gladiators will take on second-placed Islamabad United in the Qualifier. The first ball will be bowled at 7.30 pm, with the toss taking place at 7 pm.

Eliminator 1 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Thursday, 22 May, with the match starting at 7.30 pm.

Eliminator 2 will be played between the losing side of the Qualifier and the winning side of Eliminator 1, scheduled for Friday, 23 May, followed by the final of the marquee event on Sunday, 25 May.

PSL 10: Islamabad overpower Karachi to secure second spot

Defending champions Islamabad United’s Sahibzada Farhan is leading the batting charts and currently holds the Hanif Mohammad Cap, with 394 runs from 10 matches, including one century and two half-centuries.

Kings’ James Vince occupies the second spot, having accumulated 374 runs from 10 outings, including one century and three half-centuries.

Qalandars’ southpaw Fakhar Zaman has scored 369 runs, including four half-centuries.

PSL 10: Lahore’s dominant show knocks Peshawar out of contention

In the bowling charts, Kings’ Mohammad Abbas Afridi has bagged 17 wickets and holds the Fazal Mahmood Cap. Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed, United’s Jason Holder, and Kings’ Hasan Ali have taken 15 wickets each.

Tickets update:

The fans who have bought tickets for Eliminators 1, 2 and the Final can use them as per the new announced dates of the respective matches, while fans can purchase Qualifier tickets from pcb.tcs.com.pk and TCS Express Centres.