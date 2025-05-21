AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s stock index sees worst session in six weeks

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 09:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index logged its worst session in six weeks, ending the day 1.2% lower, while most other major Gulf markets also closed in the red, as investors worried about mounting fiscal pressures in major economies.

Moody’s recent downgrade of the U.S. credit rating has shaken investor confidence, especially amid concerns that President Donald Trump’s proposed tax cuts could add $3 trillion–$5 trillion to the existing $36 trillion debt.

Persistent trade deadlocks and pressure from key partners to ease tariffs have only deepened the unease.

External pressures dampened regional market sentiment, with investors closely monitoring talks surrounding Trump’s proposed tax cut bill, Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill said in a note.

Meanwhile, official data showed that Saudi Arabia’s crude exports in March fell to 5.754 million barrels per day (bpd) from 6.547 million bpd in February. Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday.

Both stock markets in UAE also settled lower, with Dubai’s main share index down 0.53% and Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index 0.42% lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index extended gains to a second session, closing up 0.66%.

Egypt’s central bank is expected to lower overnight interest rates by a median of 175 basis points on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.

Market sentiment is being bolstered by growing optimism that the central bank may cut rates at its upcoming meeting, Dahrieh added.

------------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     down 1.18% to 11,303.68
 ABU DHABI        down 0.42% to 9,666.47
 DUBAI            down 0.53% to 5,438.42
 QATAR            up 0.08% to 10,772.36
 EGYPT            up 0.66% to 31,836.63
 BAHRAIN          down 0.06% to 1,920.84
 OMAN             up 0.31% 4,471.13
 KUWAIT           up 0.39% to 8,735.4
------------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf STOCK Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia’s stock index sees worst session in six weeks

Iran faces US without Plan B as nuclear red lines collide

President Zardari lauds China’s role in ‘Pakistan’s socio-economic development’

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

PMEX set to launch first-ever deliverable contract in agriculture products

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Two new polio cases confirmed in KP; total reaches to 10 in 2025

Read more stories