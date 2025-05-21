AIRLINK 160.35 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (2.73%)
BOP 9.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.37%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 52.97 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.06%)
HUBC 141.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.31%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.19%)
MLCF 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.76%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.87 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.05%)
PRL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.82%)
PTC 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.64%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.31%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.46%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,609 Increased By 638 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 192.7 (0.53%)
European stocks ease from 2-month highs as Julius Baer slides, US talks in focus

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 01:35pm

European stocks retreated from two-month peaks on Wednesday, weighed down by a drop in Julius Baer shares after the Swiss bank revealed credit portfolio charges, while investors kept an eye on US trade developments and tax bill debate.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, as of 0721 GMT, led by auto and retail stocks. Shares of Julius Baer slid 5.6% after the lender reported a 130 million Swiss franc ($156.36 million) charge from a credit portfolio review and announced the replacement of its chief risk officer.

JD Sports slumped 8.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the British sportswear retailer posted a 2% fall in first-quarter underlying sales and warned that higher prices in its key US market could hit customer demand.

Further spooking investors, data showed British inflation surged by more than expected in April, including in key areas closely watched by the Bank of England, complicating its path toward gradual interest rate cuts.

Investors are worried about the lack of progress on trade deals as the clock ticks down to the end of US President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff respites, as well as a sweeping tax bill that has raised concerns about the fiscal health.

European shares close near nine-week high

German chipmaker Infineon rose 1.7% after it said it would work with Nvidia to develop chips for new power delivery systems inside artificial intelligence data centers.

Marks & Spencer slipped 3.3% after the British retailer said a “highly sophisticated cyber” attack would cost it about 300 million pounds ($403 million) in operating profit.

European stocks

