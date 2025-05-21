AIRLINK 160.35 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (2.73%)
Pakistan

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 01:46pm

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai urged on Wednesday world leaders to put maximum pressure on the Israeli government to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“It makes me sick to my stomach to see Israel’s cruelty and brutality in Gaza,” she wrote on X.

“I am heartbroken seeing thousands of starving children, demolished schools and hospitals, blocked humanitarian aid and displaced families.”

Her statement comes as Israel says it plans to intensify military operations against Hamas and to control the whole of Gaza, which has been devastated by an Israeli air and ground aggression against Palestinians.

Israel has said its blockade is aimed in part at preventing Palestinian from diverting and seizing aid supplies. Hamas has denied doing so.

On Tuesday, the United Nations said no aid has yet been distributed in the Gaza Strip, a day after Israel allowed limited humanitarian deliveries to resume after an 11-week blockade on the Palestinian enclave, where experts warn famine now looms.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said four trucks of baby food were dropped off on the Palestinian side of the border on Monday, and that a few dozen trucks of flour, medicine, nutrition supplies and other basic items entered Gaza on Tuesday.

“Israeli authorities are requiring us to offload supplies on the Palestinian side of Kerem Shalom crossing and reload them separately once they secure our team’s access from inside the Gaza Strip,” Dujarric told reporters.

“Today, one of our teams waited several hours for the Israeli green light to access the Kerem Shalom area and collect the nutrition supplies. Unfortunately, they were not able to bring those supplies into our warehouse,” he said.

