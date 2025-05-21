Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

In a significant step toward sustainability, Power Cement Limited (POWER) has announced plans to set up a 7.5MW wind power project, which is expected to go live by FY2026.

The listed cement maker shared the development during its corporate briefing session on Wednesday.

The project will utilise Goldwind turbine with a capacity of 7,500 kW and will follow a rental model, similar to the company’s existing solar agreements.

“Expected completion is targeted within FY2026,” the company stated.

Upon the project’s completion, wind energy would account for 11% of Power Cement’s energy mix.

The company already generates 34% and 6% of its energy from WHRS (Waste Heat Recovery System) and solar, respectively. Whereas, the remaining 60% comes from HESCO.

Founded in 1981, Power Cement Limited stands as the flagship Company of Arif Habib Group, a prominent financial and industrial conglomerate. The factory site of the company is located at Motorway M-9, Nooriabad, Sindh.

The company was previously known as Al-Abbas Cement Limited until its acquisition in 2010 by the Arif Habib Group.

Presently, the company has three manufacturing lines, with a cumulative nameplate clinker production capacity of 10,700 TPD, with total annual capacity of 3.21 million tons.

The company is one of the largest players in Pakistan’s South zone with a total annual cement production capacity of 3.37 million tons, 11,235 TPD.

The announcement aligns with a broader industry shift in Pakistan toward renewable energy as companies look to cut energy costs and reduce reliance on the national grid.

Last month, Thatta Cement Company Limited completed and commissioned a 4.8MW wind power project at its plant in Thatta, Sindh.

Earlier this month, Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited (AATM), a former textile unit turned logistic service provider, informed it was developing a 1,00KW (1MW) solar power project, which has now entered the execution phase.

In March, Tariq Corporation Limited announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility.