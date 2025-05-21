AIRLINK 160.35 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (2.73%)
BOP 9.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.37%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 52.97 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.06%)
HUBC 141.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.31%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.19%)
MLCF 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.76%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.87 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.05%)
PRL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.82%)
PTC 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.64%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.31%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.46%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,609 Increased By 638 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 192.7 (0.53%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance POWER (Power Cement Limited) 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.69%

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 12:35pm

In a significant step toward sustainability, Power Cement Limited (POWER) has announced plans to set up a 7.5MW wind power project, which is expected to go live by FY2026.

The listed cement maker shared the development during its corporate briefing session on Wednesday.

The project will utilise Goldwind turbine with a capacity of 7,500 kW and will follow a rental model, similar to the company’s existing solar agreements.

“Expected completion is targeted within FY2026,” the company stated.

Upon the project’s completion, wind energy would account for 11% of Power Cement’s energy mix.

The company already generates 34% and 6% of its energy from WHRS (Waste Heat Recovery System) and solar, respectively. Whereas, the remaining 60% comes from HESCO.

Founded in 1981, Power Cement Limited stands as the flagship Company of Arif Habib Group, a prominent financial and industrial conglomerate. The factory site of the company is located at Motorway M-9, Nooriabad, Sindh.

The company was previously known as Al-Abbas Cement Limited until its acquisition in 2010 by the Arif Habib Group.

Presently, the company has three manufacturing lines, with a cumulative nameplate clinker production capacity of 10,700 TPD, with total annual capacity of 3.21 million tons.

The company is one of the largest players in Pakistan’s South zone with a total annual cement production capacity of 3.37 million tons, 11,235 TPD.

The announcement aligns with a broader industry shift in Pakistan toward renewable energy as companies look to cut energy costs and reduce reliance on the national grid.

Last month, Thatta Cement Company Limited completed and commissioned a 4.8MW wind power project at its plant in Thatta, Sindh.

Earlier this month, Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited (AATM), a former textile unit turned logistic service provider, informed it was developing a 1,00KW (1MW) solar power project, which has now entered the execution phase.

In March, Tariq Corporation Limited announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility.

renewable energy PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) cement maker Renewable energy projects PSX notice cement industries PSX stocks Power Cement limited PSX notices Goldwind turbine

Comments

200 characters

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories