AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
BOP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.99 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.43%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.45%)
HUBC 141.28 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.31%)
MLCF 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
PAEL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.95%)
PRL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.82%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.5%)
SEARL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
SSGC 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.87%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.19%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,616 Increased By 644.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,479 Increased By 195.2 (0.54%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Novak Djokovic to carry on without a coach after parting ways with Murray

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 12:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic said he would carry on without a coach for now after parting ways with Andy Murray last week, as the Serbian prepares for his latest bid to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The high-profile partnership with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray lasted only six months but Djokovic said his respect for the Scot had only grown in that time.

“At the moment, I’m not in need of a coach. I don’t need to rush in any context. I feel comfortable with the people around me,” Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday, a day before facing Marton Fucsovics at the Geneva Open.

“In the next few tournaments, we’ll see what happens.”

Djokovic flying the flag for the ‘older guys’ amid generational shift

Djokovic, 38, is winless on clay this year after exiting the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open with straight-sets losses last month, and his form is a concern heading into Roland Garros, which kicks off on Sunday.

He had appointed fellow former world number one Murray ahead of this year’s Australian Open and said in February he would continue working with him for an indefinite period.

“We felt like we couldn’t get more out of that partnership on the court, and that’s all there is to it,” added Djokovic. “My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person.”

Novak Djokovic

Comments

200 characters

Novak Djokovic to carry on without a coach after parting ways with Murray

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories