AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.5%)
BOP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 85.99 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.43%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.45%)
HUBC 141.28 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.31%)
MLCF 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
PAEL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.95%)
PRL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.82%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.5%)
SEARL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
SSGC 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.87%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.19%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,619 Increased By 648.2 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,480 Increased By 196.1 (0.54%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

BR Web Desk Published 21 May, 2025 11:10am

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan reaffirmed on Wednesday trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Member of the CPC Political Bureau & Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held an informal trilateral meeting in Beijing today, said the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement today.

The leaders discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity.

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

They also agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

The FO said that the ministers underscored their shared commitment to countering terrorism and fostering stablility and development in the region.

“It was agreed that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date,” said the statement.

Pakistan and China Pakistan and Afghanistan trilateral meeting

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories