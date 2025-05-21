Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan reaffirmed on Wednesday trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Member of the CPC Political Bureau & Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held an informal trilateral meeting in Beijing today, said the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement today.

The leaders discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity.

They also agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

The FO said that the ministers underscored their shared commitment to countering terrorism and fostering stablility and development in the region.

“It was agreed that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date,” said the statement.