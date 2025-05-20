AIRLINK 155.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.42%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

  • Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar meets Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao
BR Web Desk Published 20 May, 2025 12:59pm

Pakistan and China discussed on Tuesday regional situation following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and stressed adherence to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international law for maintaining regional peace and stability.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met with Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao, in Beijing, said a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO).

During the meeting, FM Dar appreciated China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a “peaceful neighbourhood while affirming its right and capability to defend its territory and people”.

“The DPM/FM underlined the need for the international community to take note of India’s unilateral and illegal decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance,” said the FO.

The deputy PM also stressed that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, remains vital for lasting peace in South Asia.

During his visit, FM Dar will hold in-depth discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

