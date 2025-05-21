AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-21

SCCI presents budget proposals for FY 2025-26

Amjad Ali Shah Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented its budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26. In the budget proposals, the SCCI urged the government to rationalize taxes by making reduction in their ratio at optimal level, broadening tax-base and refraining from imposition of new taxes.

SCCI also sought reduction in duties on import of raw material/items and pragmatic steps for simplifying the existing taxation system. It emphasized that the government should announce a special budget for the development of small and medium industry.

The budget proposals said soft loans should be provided to SMEs, especially start-up businesses, women entrepreneurs so that they will also equally contribute to the economic growth and development of the country.

The chamber demanded that a special fiscal relief package and tax cessions for next five years should be announced for war-torn Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Budget is a true reflection of the government policies, which should be made people as well as business-friendly, says Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while talking to this scribe here on Tuesday. He said that the budget coming at the time of economic take-off will set the roadmap for the future and added that there is need to build a sustainable basis for reducing electricity prices.

The SCCI chief urged the government to take new policy measures aimed at promoting the documented economy that would help improve the tax revenue collection and achieve sustainable growth. Emphasizing on elimination of unregistered and illegal business/ trade as highly beneficial for the national economy, he said it is necessary that the informal economy sector should bring in formal economy.

Fazal Moqeem emphasized the need for reduction in electricity, gas tariff and urged the government to focus on renewable energy in a bid to significantly reduce the cost of production and pave the way for rapid revival of the economy. Talking about the solar policy, he said that the policy should be prepared in a way that it covers the interest of both the government and consumers. He sought repealing all agreements with IPPs.

Coordinated implementation of policies through SIFC and measures in the budget are essential, SCCI chief stressed.

Fazal Moqeem Khan while addressing pre-budget session in Peshawar University asserted the industrial sector needs to be further promoted. He highly backed privatizing loss-making State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), stating that it can provide long-term stability to the government’s financial and budgetary position.

Regarding the agricultural sector, SCCI chief said it is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and suggested that the government should take maximum steps in the budget to facilitate farmers. Sustainable water use system, construction of new water storages should be a priority, he added.

About the construction sector the president suggested that a special package should be announced in the budget for the revival of the construction sector. Fazal Moqeem emphasized that tariff policy should be made to discourage imports and promote local products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SCCI budget proposals Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

SCCI presents budget proposals for FY 2025-26

National Targeting System unveiled

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers

More luxury items set to attract ST in coming budget

Govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

COAS promoted to rank of field marshal

Economy moving in the right direction: SBP governor

World Bank defers additional $70m IDA credit to PRR

‘Discrepancies in OGDCL real-time data’: Concerns mount about accuracy of royalty payments to provinces

Regulatory Sandbox: SBP issues guidelines

FO opposes any attempt aimed at displacing Palestinians

Read more stories