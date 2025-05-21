MOFA holds consultative session

ISLAMABAD: Amid prevailing tensions with India, a high-level consultative session was convened here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Tuesday to brief the political hierarchy and formulate a unified strategy for presenting its stance internationally, said the diplomatic sources.

The meeting was attended by PPP Chairman and former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, senior PPP leader and former Information Minister Senator Sherry Rehman; PML-N Special Assistant to PM, Tariq Fatemi and former defence minister Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Former Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari and ex-Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present in the meeting.

Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch briefed the participants on the latest regional developments following recent Indian aggression in the wake of Pahalgam incident on April 22. The meeting expressed grave concerns over India’s hostile posturing and false flag operations in IIOJ&K.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a special committee to engage with European and other key nations to highlight Pakistan’s position.

Sources said the committee will soon launch a diplomatic campaign to counter Indian narrative. Pakistan has decided to garner international support while emphasising restraint and dialogue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025