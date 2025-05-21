CDWP approves four projects worth Rs21.83bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared a total of 10 development projects at a cost of Rs 249.17 billion.

The CDWP approved four development projects at a cost of Rs 21.83 billion and referred six development projects valued of Rs 227.34 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final consideration and approval.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary Planning along with chief economist, VC PIDE, other members of the Planning Commission, federal secretaries, heads of Provincial Planning and Development (P&D) departments, and senior representatives from relevant federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda focused on development projects across key sectors, including transport and communications, environment, higher education and information technology.

A project related to information technology was presented in the meeting namely, “Expansion of Safe City, Islamabad (New)” at a cost of Rs 7,499.339 million approved by the CDWP forum.

The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP. Currently, 35 percent of Islamabad is under surveillance through Safe City project after completion of project 100 percent all major areas including major roads, religious places, VVIP areas and government buildings, entry/exit and other important points will be covered. It is pertinent to mention that existing project was planned for coverage of 13 police stations which is now expanded to 28 police stations.

The ICT Police facing challenges to have monitoring/surveillance of complete territory of Capital City. Additional 3,655 cameras will be installed in addition to already installed cameras.

The scope of the project includes comprehensive capacity building through training programmes for executive staff on all modules developed under the initiative. It also encompasses development of advanced software and analytics capabilities, along with the implementation of an Integrated Video Management System (IVMS).

Key features include Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) for standardized plates, facial recognition using high-quality photographs matched against a standardised database, and enhanced traffic management systems. These systems will enable vehicle identification, integration with excise and stolen vehicle databases, as well as vehicle count and classification.

The project also involves the installation and distribution of essential hardware, including screens, servers, fixed and PTZ cameras, ANPR cameras, and network distribution switches, ensuring a fully integrated and functional system.

A project of higher education sector presented namely, “Establishment of National Center for Quantum Computing (NCQC) – (New)” worth Rs 3,318.363 million approved by the CDWP.

The scope of work for the establishment of the National Center for Quantum Computing (NCQC) includes civil works encompassing HVAC systems and furniture, along with the setup of specialised laboratory equipment for quantum computing and training. It also covers the provision of furniture and fixtures, licensing costs for HUB, UET Main Campus, GIKI, and NED Karachi, as well as human resource expenses.

The project includes MS scholarships, international training programmes, institutional linkages, and travel expenses including TA/DA, all combined for the aforementioned institutions.

While thoroughly discussing the project, the DCPC and Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasised that “Establishing a National Centre for Quantum Computing in Pakistan” is essential to securing the country’s technological sovereignty and enhancing its future global competitiveness. He said that quantum computing holds transformative potential in fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, drug discovery, and climate modeling.

Another project related to higher education sector presented in the forum namely, “Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) (Revised)” was referred to ECNEC with a revised cost of Rs 21,190.777 million. Under this project tertiary education in Pakistan includes universities and affiliated colleges (ACs), with the former overseen by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the latter jointly managed by universities and provincial departments.

Six transport and communication projects were presented during the meeting, including the “Dualization of Sargodha–Khushab–Mianwali Road (60.43 km) in District Khushab – (Revised),” which was referred to ECNEC for further consideration at a revised cost of Rs 11,806.516 million. The project envisages construction/dualisation of 60.43-km long and 7.31-meter wide (having formation width 27.432-meter wide) into a 4-lane dual carriageway from Khushab to Mianwali, in District Khushab.

The project road passes through Jauharabad, Hadali, Botala, Mitha Tiwana, Okhali Mohala, Quaidabad, Bandial, which is terminates at Mianwali. The scope of work, includes, construction of bridge on over River Jhelum, flyovers, walkways, box and pipe culverts, retaining walls, pile foundation of bridge. The scope of work also includes, construction of drain, stone pitching, median, toll plaza, improvement of main chowks, provision of shoulders on either side along with allied structures.

Another project of T&C sector presented namely, “Development of a Controlled Access Corridor Facility from Niazi Interchange to BabuSabu Interchange, Lahore (New)” worth Rs 10,842.253 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

Another project of the T&C sector presented namely, “Dualisation of Road from Gujranwala to M-2 Interchange at KotSarwar via Hafizabad Length (70.5 Km) (Revised)” which was referred to ECNEC for further consideration at a revised cost of Rs 13,230.672 million.

The revised project envisages dualising the existing 2-lane road from Alam Chowk in Gujranwala to KotSarwar Interchange at M-2 via Hafizabad, with a total length of 74.15 kilometres. The alignment passes through two districts, covering 34.00 kilometres in Gujranwala District and 40.15 kilometres in Hafizabad District.

The proposed dual carriageway will consist of a 24-feet wide main carriageway with 4-feet and 2-feet wide shoulders on either side. Rigid pavement and a service carriageway are proposed in built-up areas, while the main carriageway will be constructed using flexible pavement with 5-inch thick asphaltic concrete laid in two layers.

The scope of work also includes the widening of existing culverts as per site requirements and the provision of one flyover at Ladhaywala Waraich to ensure smooth traffic flow and to address the narrow Right of Way (ROW) in that area.

A project of Pakistan Railways was also presented and approved, “Rehabilitation of Track Maintenance Machines (Revised)” worth Rs 5,312.876 million by the forum.

A project related to T&C sector presented in the meeting namely, “Reconstruction of National Highway N-5 under Pakistan's Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework Project, Phase-I 210 Km (New)” worth Rs 155,408.403 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding on 90:10 sharing basis, 90 percent to be provided by the AIIB and 10 percent through PSDP. The Project PC-I of Phase-01, under Pakistan's Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework, involves the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and conversion of a 210-kilometre stretch of the N-5 (GT Road) from a 4-lane to a 6-lane wide dual carriageway.

The project scope includes the construction of a 7.3-metre wide service road in urban areas, upgrading the existing corridor into climate-resilient infrastructure with additional cross drainage structures, widening and improvement of existing bridges, geometric enhancements, installation of road safety devices, pedestrian bridges, and provision of dedicated U-turns.

Phase-I of the project comprises two sub-phases, Phase I-A and Phase I-B, covering a total of 210 kilometres. Phase I-A, spanning 141 kilometres, includes the sections from Ranipur to Rohri, Rawalpindi to Hassanabdal, and Nowshera to Peshawar. Phase I-B, covering 69 kilometres, includes the Lahore to Gujranwala section and the NaiBaran Bridge.

A project related to T&C sector presented in the meeting namely, “Dualisation of Road from Chishtian to Chak No 46/3R via Dahrnawala (41.154 km) including Two Lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chak 175M (4.859 km)-(Revised)” worth Rs 14,859.054 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The source of financing is based on 50:50 cost-sharing basis between the federal government and the Government of Punjab. The project aims to provide safer, faster, and more efficient transportation.

The dualisation will enable smooth traffic flow, significantly reduce accidents, lower vehicle operating costs, and save travel time. It will also generate employment opportunities for local communities. Aligned with national transport sector objectives, the project addresses inefficiencies in Pakistan’s road transport system—such as slow speeds, high costs, and low reliability—which hinder trade competitiveness and increase the cost of doing business. By supporting a more efficient and sustainable highway network, the project will contribute to economic growth and better integration into global supply chains.

A project related to environment sector presented in the meeting namely, “IPF Component for Punjab Clean Air Programme (PCAP) (New)” worth Rs 5,700.351 million approved by the CDWP.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding. The Punjab Clean Air Programme (PCAP) is a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing the severe air pollution crisis in Punjab through a multi-sectoral approach involving key sectors such as transport, environment, and agriculture.

The programme includes the introduction of electric buses and electric two- and three-wheelers, alongside the strengthening of vehicle inspection and certification systems. It also focuses on enhancing air quality monitoring and fuel testing laboratories to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

The PCAP prioritises public health and sustainability by targeting the reduction of PM 2.5 emissions and raising community awareness. Additionally, it promotes sustainable agricultural practices by subsidising Super Seeders to prevent crop residue burning, offering a practical solution to improve air quality, safeguard health, and support eco-friendly transportation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025