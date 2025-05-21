AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
China, HK stocks rise as rate cut boosts sentiment

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rose broadly on Tuesday, led by healthcare and consumer shares, as market sentiment improved after China cut key lending rates for the first time since October.

At the close, China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was up 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng jumped 1.5%, hovering near a two-month high.

China cut benchmark lending rates for the first time in seven months on Tuesday, while major state banks lowered deposit rates as authorities work to ease monetary policy to help buffer the economy from the impact of the Sino-US trade war.

With the recent substantial progress in the US-China tariff negotiations and the announcement of rate cuts, market uncertainty has eased and risk appetite has rebounded, TF Securities said in a note.

Healthcare stocks listed in Hong Kong and mainland A-shares advanced 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Shares of biotech firm 3SBIO surged more than 30%, after the firm signed a licensing deal with US drugmaker Pfizer.

The consumer sector was another outperformer, with Hang Seng SCHK Consumer Discretionary Index gaining 1.2%.

Raisah Rasid, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management suggested investors, said China’s comprehensive monetary stimulus package “underscores its focus on stimulating domestic growth and countering external downside risks”.

She suggested investors to diversify exposure with companies that supported by domestic consumption in Asia.

