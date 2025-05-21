Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Hansa Africa, Banglar Agrajatra and Marangas Asclepius are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 118,404 tonnes, comprising 102,594 tonnes imports cargo and 15,810 export cargo carried in 3,325 Containers (2,395 TEUs Imports &930 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, GFS Juno, MSC Martin, Maersk Beaufort and Kaisa-1 carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and EVTL respectively on Tuesday 20th May, while two container ships, MSC Guernsey and Groton are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 21th May, 2025.

