Pakistan Print 2025-05-21

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 21, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 21, 2025) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)        36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            42-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        42-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           47-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)        46-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        42-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)        41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      36-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            38-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:12 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:43 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

The Weather

