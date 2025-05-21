Pakistan Print 2025-05-21
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 21, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 42-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 42-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 47-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 46-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 38-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:12 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:43 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
