Naushahro Feroze: Sindh home minister’s house set on fire as canal protest turns violent

BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 07:26pm

A protest over controversial canal projects turned violent in Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday, resulting in clashes between demonstrators and police, injuries to at least four people, and the torching of Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar’s residence, Aaj News reported.

According to local officials and eyewitnesses, the protest was staged at the Moro bypass, where demonstrators had gathered to oppose canal developments, which they believe to be unjust. Tensions escalated when police attempted to disperse the crowd, leading to an exchange of gunfire between both sides.

At least four individuals, including a police officer, sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to Aaj News. Sporadic gunfire was reported to be continuing in the area, triggering fear and panic among local residents.

Canal dispute: protesters should cease agitation, unblock roads, says Sindh CM Murad

The home minister’s house suffered extensive damage, and security forces have since cordoned off the area. All shops and markets in the vicinity were shut down as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to Aaj News, Lanjar confirmed the arson attack on his residence and said, “There are some injuries. I am ordering an impartial investigation into the incident.”

The minister added that the government will not allow anyone to spread chaos under the guise of a peaceful protest.

The minister said that legal action would be taken against those involved in the violence, and assured the public that the situation would be brought under control through lawful means.

Security has been heightened across the district, and further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

It should be noted that PM Shehbaz announced last month that the federal government, after consultations with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), “decided against constructing any new canals” until pending water disputes were resolved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The premier announced during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasising that no unilateral decisions would be made on canal projects without provincial consensus.

