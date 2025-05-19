AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
PSL 10: Lahore’s dominant show knocks Peshawar out of contention

Syed Ahmed Raza Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 12:54am

Lahore Qalandars delivered a clinical all-round performance to eliminate Peshawar Zalmi from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 after a high-scoring 13-over rain-curtailed encounter on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, Lahore made the most of their reduced quota by posting a formidable 149/8 in 13 overs, thanks largely to Fakhar Zaman’s explosive 60 off 36 balls. He struck 7 fours and 3 sixes, anchoring the innings with aggressive intent.

Quick-fire cameos from Mohammad Naeem (22 off 10) and Asif Ali (18 off 6) lifted Lahore’s run rate, while Kusal Perera (17 off 8) added crucial middle-over momentum.

Despite regular wickets, Lahore scored at over 11 runs per over. Peshawar’s bowlers struggled for control, with only Ahmed Daniyal (2/22) and Daniel Sams (2/28) showing some resistance with the ball.

PSL 10: Hasan Nawaz’s heroics propel Quetta to thrilling win over Multan

In response, Peshawar Zalmi faltered early in the chase, losing wickets in clusters. Salman Mirza, the pick of Lahore’s bowlers, rattled the top order with a brilliant spell of 3 overs, 4 wickets for 31 runs, including the crucial dismissals of Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, and Max Bryant.

Despite a valiant effort from Daniel Sams (26 off 14)* and Ahmed Daniyal (24 off 14) down the order, the required run rate proved too steep. Captain Babar Azam managed only 16 before falling to Sikandar Raza, and Zalmi eventually fell short by 26 runs, finishing at 123/8 in 13 overs.

Lahore’s skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi led with aggression, claiming 2 wickets for 19 runs, while Haris Rauf and Sikandar Raza chipped in with one wicket each.

The defeat marks the end of Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 10 campaign, while Lahore Qalandars move ahead in the tournament, buoyed by a performance that blended power-hitting, strategic bowling, and energetic fielding.

PSL 10 points table

PSL 10 Points Table

Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) Points Table

Position Team Matches (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) Points (PT) Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 Quetta Gladiators (QG) 10 7 2 15 +1.393
2 Karachi Kings (KK) 9 6 3 12 +0.514
3 Lahore Qalandars (LQ) 10 5 4 11 +1.036
4 Islamabad United (IU) 9 5 4 10 -0.044
5 Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) 10 4 6 8 -0.293
6 Multan Sultans (MS) 10 1 9 2 -2.449

BD cricket team to tour Pakistan from 21st

Next fixture

Karachi Kings will take on the home team, Islamabad United, in a must-win game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. The match will start at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

