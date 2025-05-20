AIRLINK 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUMNL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
MLCF 75.41 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.2%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.8%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PAEL 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (9.02%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.72%)
PPL 174.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.9%)
PRL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.47%)
SSGC 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.98%)
SYM 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.94%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,728 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 37,745 Increased By 21.9 (0.06%)
KSE100 119,197 Decreased By -492.2 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,367 Decreased By -197.8 (-0.54%)
BoE’s Pill views quarterly pace of rate cuts as ‘too rapid’

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 02:27pm

LONDON: Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday he thought a quarterly pace of interest rate cuts had been too fast given the inflation outlook but his vote last week to keep borrowing costs on hold was likely to prove “a skip”.

“I would characterise my May vote as favouring a ‘skip’ within a continuing withdrawal of monetary policy restriction, rather than a halt to the process of withdrawal,” Pill said in a speech at Barclays in London.

BoE’s Greene says price pressures still too high, inflation expectations rising

“It should not be seen as favouring a halt to - still less a reversal - of that withdrawal of restriction.”

Pill said the quarterly pace of rate cuts since mid-2024 had been “too rapid”.

