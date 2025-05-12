AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BoE’s Greene says price pressures still too high, inflation expectations rising

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 05:50pm

LONDON: Bank of England monetary policymaker Megan Greene said on Monday that wage and inflation measures were moving in the right direction but remained too high and that she was worried about rising public inflation expectations.

“What’s a little bit more worrisome for me is that medium-term inflation expectations have also started picking up,” Greene said in a panel discussion during a conference at King’s Business School.

Last week, Greene voted with the majority when the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the fourth time since last August.

Greene, who has previously been among the MPC members most concerned about inflation risks in the UK, said she had been among BoE policymakers who were initially unsure about whether to cut borrowing costs at the central bank’s May meeting.

BoE cuts rates to 4.25% as it sees tariff hit to growth

“I came into this last round quite torn about whether to hold or cut by 25 basis points,” she said, echoing comments earlier on Monday by BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli.

Rising trade tensions - started by U.S. President Donald Trump’s sharp U.S. import tariff increases - eventually helped to convince her of the need to lower rates, Greene said, adding that Monday’s announcement of a temporary U.S.-China agreement to suspend higher tariffs would not have changed her mind.

Greene said it was not yet clear what would happen to tariffs on trade between the United States and the European Union which was an important factor for demand in Britain.

Bank of England UK economy UK inflation

Comments

200 characters

BoE’s Greene says price pressures still too high, inflation expectations rising

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs10,400 in Pakistan

Pakistan, India military operations chiefs hold talks by phone

FM Dar tells Australian counterpart Wong Pakistan exercised ‘restraint’ in India clashes

APTMA welcomes Trump’s trade pledge with Pakistan, expects tariff easing

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump announces 59 percent drug prices cut

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

Read more stories