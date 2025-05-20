AIRLINK 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

India’s allegations of Pakistan targeting Golden Temple “absolutely baseless, incorrect”: FO

BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 01:21pm

Pakistan rejected on Tuesday Indian allegations “absolutely baseless and incorrect” that Islamabad attempted to target the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, the most revered place in the Sikh faith.

A senior Indian Army officer claimed that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple through drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 7th and May 8th May.

In response, Foreign Office (FO)Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan holds all places of worship in the highest esteem and cannot think of targeting a holy site like the Golden Temple, as per Radio Pakistan.

“It was in fact India that targeted different places of worship in Pakistan. The allegations leveled by the Indian side cannot shift attention from this unacceptable act,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan is the proud custodian of many holy sites of the Sikh faith and every year welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world.

“Pakistan also provides visa-free access to the Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur through Kartarpur Corridor,” he added.

Moreover, on Monday, the FO spokesperson dismissed reports claiming that Pakistan had used nuclear-capable Shaheen missiles.

He said that the Indian army deleted the “misleading video” after realising that the claim was “unsubstantiated”.

“These fabricated stories align with New Delhi’s ongoing efforts to promote a misleading narrative regarding the ceasefire and baseless allegations of so-called ‘nuclear blackmail’ by Pakistan.”

