Use of Shaheen Missile: FO rejects Indian media’s claims

Naveed Siddiqui Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has firmly rejected the unfounded allegations circulating in certain segments of the Indian media, which falsely claim that Pakistan employed the Shaheen missile during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, stated this while responding to Indian media’s baseless claims regarding Pakistan’s use of Shaheen Missile in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

The range of weapons used by Pakistan is detailed in the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release dated 12 May 2025, he remarked.

Operation ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’: Pakistan destroys Udhampur airbase, Pathankot airfield in India, state media reports

The Pakistan Armed Forces employed precision-guided, long-range Fatah series missiles—F1 and F2—as well as advanced munitions, highly capable long-range loitering killer drones, and precision long-range artillery. The spokesperson highlighted that the military sites in India and in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) targeted by these assets are also listed in the ISPR press release of 12th May.

These claims, Ambassador Shafqat emphasised, originated following the release of a video by the Indian Army’s official Twitter handle, purportedly showing the use of Pakistan’s Shaheen missile. Upon realising that the claim was unsubstantiated, the Indian Army promptly deleted the misleading video.

However, by then, sections of the Indian media had already amplified the false narrative without verification. Regrettably, some Indian media outlets continue to propagate this misinformation persistently.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Army’s official handle has remained silent on the matter, offering neither clarification nor retraction for the erroneous post.

Analysts observe that such disinformation campaigns are part of a deliberate attempt to obscure India’s setbacks in Operation Sindoor, which were a result of Pakistan’s demonstrated conventional military capabilities.

Additionally, these fabricated stories align with New Delhi’s ongoing efforts to promote a misleading narrative regarding the ceasefire and baseless allegations of so-called “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan.

Disseminating unverified and inflammatory content not only undermines regional stability but also reflects poorly on the professionalism of official institutions, the FO spokesperson elaborated.

