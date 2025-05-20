AIRLINK 155.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.63%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 85.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.63%)
FCCL 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.52%)
FLYNG 48.74 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.31%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
MLCF 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.35%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.8%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.69%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 173.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.17%)
PRL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.83%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.7%)
SSGC 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.76%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,732 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 37,673 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 118,981 Decreased By -708.8 (-0.59%)
KSE30 36,330 Decreased By -234.9 (-0.64%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Alexander Zverev off to stellar start in Hamburg

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:45am

No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev had seven aces and won 31 of 35 first-service points as the German defeated American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Bitpanda Hamburg Open on Monday.

Zverev won the title in Hamburg in 2023 and advanced to the final last year before falling to Frenchman Arthur Fils.

He wasn’t the only high seed in action Monday, as Russian third seed Andrey Rublev defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 6-3.

Emma Raducanu stuns Daria Kasatkina at Strasbourg

American seventh seed Brandon Nakashima led his first set 6-5 when Belgian opponent Raphael Collignon had to retire, while Justin Engel edged Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in a battle between German wild cards.

Other winners included Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, France’s Alexandre Muller and Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic.

Gonet Geneva Open No. 8 seed Matteo Arnaldi of Italy dropped his first set but clawed back to defeat Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 in first-round action in Switzerland.

Arnaldi trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four straight games plus the first two of the third set to turn the tide.

He had an 8-0 edge in aces, saved 5 of 8 break points and converted 5 of 9 break-point opportunities in the two-hour, 24-minute match.

Two other matches went the distance Monday: Japan’s Kei Nishikori defeated American Learner Tien 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Quentin Halys of France rallied past Spain’s Jaume Munar 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Also advancing were British qualifier Cameron Norrie, Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner, Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics and Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley.

Alexander Zverev

Comments

200 characters

Alexander Zverev off to stellar start in Hamburg

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Oil prices little changed as markets weigh impact of US-Iran talks, demand

Samba Bank appoints Rashid Jahangir as acting president & CEO

Read more stories