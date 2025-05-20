AIRLINK 155.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.54%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
CPHL 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 48.79 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.41%)
HUBC 140.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.38%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
MLCF 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
OGDC 210.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.41%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.77 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.63%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 174.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-0.98%)
PRL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.17%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.69%)
SSGC 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.73%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.96%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,732 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 37,734 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 119,059 Decreased By -630.6 (-0.53%)
KSE30 36,355 Decreased By -209.9 (-0.57%)
Emma Raducanu stuns Daria Kasatkina at Strasbourg

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:15am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu defeated sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Australia 6-1, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the Round of 16 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France. It was the third straight loss for the Aussie, ranked No. 17 in the world.

Ninth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil rallied to a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Denmark’s Clara Tauson in two hours, 44 minutes on the clay court.

Other winners in the WTA 500 event’s Round of 32 included Ashlyn Krueger (6-4, 7-5 over McCartney Kessler), Danielle Collins (6-1, 1-6, 6-2 over Sofia Kenin), Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya and Anna Blinkova, Wang Xinyu of China and Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem No. 2 Camila Osorio of Colombia dropped her first set before charging back to beat Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat, Morocco.

Emma Raducanu relishing underdog status ahead of Swiatek clash

Fourth-seeded Ann Li defeated Russia’s Maria Timofeeva 7-6 (6), 6-2, and No. 9 Katie Volynets routed Brazil’s Carolina M. Alves 6-3, 6-0 in one hour, six minutes.

Also advancing were Hailey Baptiste, No. 10 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, Zeynep Sonmez of Turkiye, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, Italy’s Tatiana Pieri and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania.

