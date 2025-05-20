Emma Raducanu stuns Daria Kasatkina at Strasbourg

Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu defeated sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Australia 6-1, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the Round of 16 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France. It was the third straight loss for the Aussie, ranked No. 17 in the world.

Ninth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil rallied to a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Denmark’s Clara Tauson in two hours, 44 minutes on the clay court.

Other winners in the WTA 500 event’s Round of 32 included Ashlyn Krueger (6-4, 7-5 over McCartney Kessler), Danielle Collins (6-1, 1-6, 6-2 over Sofia Kenin), Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya and Anna Blinkova, Wang Xinyu of China and Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem No. 2 Camila Osorio of Colombia dropped her first set before charging back to beat Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat, Morocco.

Fourth-seeded Ann Li defeated Russia’s Maria Timofeeva 7-6 (6), 6-2, and No. 9 Katie Volynets routed Brazil’s Carolina M. Alves 6-3, 6-0 in one hour, six minutes.

Also advancing were Hailey Baptiste, No. 10 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, Zeynep Sonmez of Turkiye, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, Italy’s Tatiana Pieri and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania.