China’s coal imports from Russia drop amid shift to domestic coal

BEIJING: China’s coal imports from Russia fell 13% in April from the same month last year to 7.397 million metric tons, customs data showed on Tuesday, as overall coal imports fell sharply.

Russian coal shipments to China could increase in the coming months as Moscow is planning to support its coal industry, hit by western sanctions, with discounts on rail transportation rates and guaranteed exports, according to a letter seen by Reuters and reports from coal-producing regions.

Imports from Mongolia, mostly of coking coal, dipped 3% to 7.014 million tons last month.

Coal imports from China’s largest supplier Indonesia tumbled 20% to 14.286 million tons.

China’s coal imports hit record high in 2024

Chinese buyers rejected a push by Jakarta to use its government-set benchmark in international sales, in a bid to increase royalties.

Imports from Australia declined 3% in the month to 6.97 million tons.

China’s coal imports from all sources fell by 16% year-on-year in April, as weaker domestic prices made imports less profitable.

Domestic prices are at four-year lows, cutting into profit for imported coal.