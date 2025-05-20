AIRLINK 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.63%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
CPHL 85.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.63%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 48.79 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.41%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
MLCF 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
OGDC 210.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.69%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 173.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.17%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.02%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.35%)
SSGC 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.73%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.96%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,732 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 37,734 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 119,051 Decreased By -639.1 (-0.53%)
KSE30 36,351 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.58%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi poised to increase summer crude burn for power as fuel oil becomes costly

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:24am

SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia is expected to burn more crude oil for power generation this summer than last as it ramps up output after OPEC+ eases supply controls and as fuel oil has become costly, analysts and trade sources said.

By burning more crude, the OPEC kingpin could ease some concerns over global oversupply after OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, agreed to increase production by nearly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, May and June.

Wood Mackenzie expects Saudi Arabia to consume 465,000 to 470,000 bpd of crude for power generation this year, up 10,000 to 15,000 bpd from 2024, while several traders also said they expect an increase.

FGE’s estimate is at 423,000 to 428,000 bpd, stable to higher than last year.

The Middle East typically burns crude and high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for power between June and August when air conditioning demand spikes.

While analysts have cut oil price forecasts this year after OPEC+‘s decision to expedite output hikes stoked fears about rising supply, refiners’ profits from producing HSFO from Dubai crude reached a record $4.45 a barrel.

“Lower crude prices and higher HSFO cracks are expected to shift some power generation demand from fuel oil to crude burn,” said Priti Mehta, a senior research analyst for short term refining and oils at Wood Mackenzie.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry and Saudi Aramco did not respond to requests for comment. Saudi Arabia’s oil production quota for June is at 9.367 million bpd, up from 9.034 million bpd in April, OPEC data showed.

“Saudi Arabia may well have an incentive to produce more crude but not to export it and burning it for power generation is one good option in this context,” said David Wech, chief economist at analytics firm Vortexa.

China’s April refinery output fell 1.4% year-on-year

Meanwhile, high prices are likely to cap Saudi Arabia’s fuel oil consumption for power generation this year while its imports from Russia are unlikely to breach last year’s record, said analysts and trade sources.

The kingdom has turned to importing more discounted Russian fuel oil for summer burn since 2023 as prices for Russian barrels declined following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia primarily generates electricity from natural gas, followed by oil, with minimal contribution from renewables. However, the country has launched renewables projects and signed deals to expand its gas network and production at its Jafurah gas field.

“Further increases in liquid burn for 2025 will be restricted due to approximately 6 gigawatts of renewable energy power plants coming online and the commencement of operations at the Jafurah shale gas field later in the year,” Woodmac’s Mehta said.

Rystad Energy expects Saudi Arabia to slash crude use and tap more gas for power generation towards 2030.

OPEC+ OPEC Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia crude

Comments

200 characters

Saudi poised to increase summer crude burn for power as fuel oil becomes costly

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Oil prices little changed as markets weigh impact of US-Iran talks, demand

Samba Bank appoints Rashid Jahangir as acting president & CEO

Read more stories