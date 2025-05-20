AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials, IT lead slide in Indian equities on likely foreign outflows

Reuters Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 10:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes dropped about 1% on Tuesday as the heavyweight financials and information technology stocks succumbed to likely selling by foreign investors.

The Nifty 50 slipped 1.05% to 24,683.9, while the BSE Sensex fell 1.06% to close at 81,186.44 points, dropping for the third session in a row.

They had gained about 4% last week to seven-month highs.

All 13 major sectors as well as the broader small-caps and mid-caps declined on the day.

Indian benchmark indexes drop as US downgrade hits IT stocks; broader market up on rate cut hopes

Financials and IT, where foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have high holdings, were the biggest drags.

Financials remained under pressure through most of the day and closed 1.2% lower. IT stocks, though, rose as much as 1.4% before reversing course to end 0.5% lower.

“One of the reasons for the market’s resilience so far, even at higher valuations, was FPI buying. However, they turned sellers on Monday. We are seeing further profit booking (today),” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

FPIs have bought Indian shares worth more than $3 billion so far in May, but have been net sellers over the year. They sold shares worth $61.6 million on Monday after three days of net purchases.

Rising yields of longer-dated bonds in the U.S. and Japan are likely aggravating the foreign outflows, two analysts said.

Among stocks, Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, dropped 4.1%, the most on the Nifty 50, after Jefferies said the foodtech and quick commerce company could risk losing its weightage in the MSCI Global Standard index on plans to convert to an Indian-owned and controlled company.

Pfizer India jumped 11% after the drugmaker posted an 85% surge in quarterly profit, helped by a one-time gain.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Financials, IT lead slide in Indian equities on likely foreign outflows

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points amid budget concerns

Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

Improving tax-to-GDP ratio crucial to ease Pakistan debt burden: FBR official

China says it backs Pakistan in defending ‘sovereignty’

India to resume border ceremony with Pakistan

National Targeting System being introduced to prevent sales tax evasion, PM told

Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

Naushahro Feroze: Sindh home minister’s house set on fire as canal protest turns violent

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Read more stories