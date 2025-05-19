AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
Indian benchmark indexes drop as US downgrade hits IT stocks; broader market up on rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 04:07pm
India’s equity benchmark indexes inched lower on Monday, in tandem with global stocks, after Moody’s lowered its rating on the United States, although the broader mid-cap and small-cap stocks continued to rally on rising bets of a domestic rate cut.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.3% to end at 24,945.45 and the 30-member BSE Sensex closed 0.33% lower at 82,059.42. They swung between 0.2% gains and 0.4% losses during the session.

Global stocks dropped and U.S. Treasury yields rose as Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating to “AA1” from “AAA” raised concerns about the country’s debt and rising deficits.

Domestically, IT companies, which get a major portion of their revenue from the U.S., dropped 1.3% and were the biggest drag on benchmarks.

However, the broader, more-domestically focused, small-caps and mid-caps added 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively.

They have risen for six straight sessions, with the mid-cap index almost erasing its year-to-date losses. The Nifty and Sensex are up 5.5% and 5%, respectively, so far this year.

The resilience in the broader market is likely due to sectoral churn as investors are buying infrastructure, real estate and other rate-sensitive stocks on the prospects of a rate cut, said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities.

Indian shares log weekly gains on ceasefire with Pakistan, US deal hopes

Strong earnings from select companies in the broader markets have also aided sentiment, Agrawal said.

India’s retail inflation remained below the central bank’s 4% target for the third consecutive month in April, raising expectations of aggressive rate cuts to support economic growth.

The realty index jumped 2.3% on the day, to take its total gains to 7.7% in the four sessions since the inflation data was released.

Among individual stocks, Vodafone Idea slumped 8.8% after the Supreme Court rejected the telecom company’s plea to waive its dues to the government.

Divi’s Laboratories jumped 4.8% after the pharma company reported a bigger fourth-quarter profit.

