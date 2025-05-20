AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon: ministry

AFP Published 20 May, 2025 03:52am

BEIRUT: At least one person was killed on Monday and three others wounded by Israeli attacks on multiple locations across southern Lebanon, authorities said, despite a ceasefire between Israel and group Hezbollah.

An Israeli drone strike on the outskirts of the border village of Houla killed one person, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military later said it had “struck and eliminated a terrorist in Hezbollah’s Radwan force in the area of Houla”.

In two other incidents near the border, three people were wounded, the ministry said.

Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike in south

Israel has continued to launch strikes on its neighbour despite the November 27 truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah including two months of full-blown war.

On Sunday, two people, including a Lebanese soldier, were wounded in an Israeli strike, the Lebanese army said.

The Israeli military said it had launched a strike against a Hezbollah member and was not operating against the Lebanese army.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, the only armed bodies in southern Lebanon are meant to be UN peacekeepers and Lebanon’s army, though Israel has retained its forces in five areas it has declared strategic.

Lebanon Israeli strikes UN peacekeepers

Comments

200 characters

One killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon: ministry

Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel’s ‘egregious actions’ in Gaza

Pakistan rejects Indian media’s ‘baseless’ claims on use of Shaheen Missile in operation Bunyunum Marsoos

KSE-100 Index closes flat after mixed trading

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Indian boycott of Turkish coffee, chocolates and fashion grows

Pakistan, China oppose motion to invite Taiwan to WHO’s annual assembly

Youm-e-Takbeer: Sindh govt declares public holiday on May 28

PSL 10: Islamabad overpower Karachi to secure second spot

‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

SBP launches nationwide ‘Go Cashless’ campaign for Eid-ul-Adha

Read more stories