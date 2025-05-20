One killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon: ministry

BEIRUT: At least one person was killed on Monday and three others wounded by Israeli attacks on multiple locations across southern Lebanon, authorities said, despite a ceasefire between Israel and group Hezbollah.

An Israeli drone strike on the outskirts of the border village of Houla killed one person, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military later said it had “struck and eliminated a terrorist in Hezbollah’s Radwan force in the area of Houla”.

In two other incidents near the border, three people were wounded, the ministry said.

Israel has continued to launch strikes on its neighbour despite the November 27 truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah including two months of full-blown war.

On Sunday, two people, including a Lebanese soldier, were wounded in an Israeli strike, the Lebanese army said.

The Israeli military said it had launched a strike against a Hezbollah member and was not operating against the Lebanese army.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, the only armed bodies in southern Lebanon are meant to be UN peacekeepers and Lebanon’s army, though Israel has retained its forces in five areas it has declared strategic.