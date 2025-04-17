Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike in south

BEIRUT: Lebanon reported Thursday that an Israeli air strike killed one person in the country’s south, with the Israeli military saying it killed a Hezbollah member.

The health ministry said “the raid carried out by the Israeli enemy on the locality of Aitaroun left one dead”, a day after Israeli strikes in the same region killed two people.

Despite a November 27 ceasefire that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily strikes in Lebanon.

In the latest incident, the Israeli military said it “eliminated the terrorist Ali ‘Ibar al-Nabi Khadi, deputy head of Hezbollah’s Mhaibib military outpost in southern Lebanon”.

The military had said earlier that it struck “Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites” in southern Lebanon overnight.

It added that it would “operate against any attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild or establish a military presence under the guise of civilian cover”.

Hezbollah, significantly weakened by the war, insists it is adhering to the ceasefire, even as Israeli attacks persist.

Rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel has also been reported since the truce was struck, although no group has claimed responsibility for the launches on March 22 and 28.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese army said it had arrested several people suspected of firing rockets at Israel from Lebanon.

A security official told AFP that three of those detained were members of Hezbollah’s Palestinian ally Hamas.