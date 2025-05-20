PAF chief visits residence of Shaheed Usman Yousaf

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed in Rawalpindi to offer fateha and to convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Air Chief paid rich tribute to Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who gave the supreme sacrifice and embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during the recent enemy attack on an operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief assured the family of the Shaheed officer that the services and sacrifices of our martyrs will forever be etched in the nation’s memory and honoured with unwavering reverence.

He also offered Fateha for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in heaven and prayed that Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved family.