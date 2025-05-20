AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-20

Shariah-Compliant Intermediaries: SECP issues consultation paper

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clients, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed creation of a separate category of Shariah-compliant intermediaries on the websites/mobile apps of Islamic banks.

In this regard, the SECP Monday issued a consultation paper proposing measures to promote Shariah-compliant intermediaries in the capital market. The paper is in line with the broader objective of SECP to facilitate the provision of Shariah-compliant services within its regulated sectors.

The SECP has also proposed that Shariah-compliant institutional investors under regulatory domain of SECP (such as mutual funds, pension funds, private funds, Takaful operators, window Takaful operators, modarabas, Modaraba Management Companies, NBFCs, etc.) be required to route more of their business through Shariah-compliant brokers in a phased manner. This measure shall not only promote Shariah-compliant brokers but also provide the institutional investors access to greater expertise in Shariah-compliant investments.

The paper proposes a phase-wise approach for Shariah-compliant institutional investors to route their business through Shariah-compliant brokers based on a plan to be prepared by their respective boards of directors. In addition, the paper encourages Islamic financial institutions, including providers of Islamic window services, to utilize Shariah-compliant intermediaries for takaful and investment purposes in situations where they are not obligated to do so.

Other proposed measures include creating a specific category for Shariah-compliant intermediaries for greater visibility on the Centralized Gateway Portal and a dedicated list of Shariah-compliant asset management companies on EMLAAK Financials.

Islamic financial institutions, including Islamic window operations, may be encouraged to utilize Shariah-compliant institutions and intermediaries excluding securities brokers, in instances where they are not obligated to do so. This may include using Takaful services for their insurance needs and Shariah-compliant AMCs for investment purposes, SECP proposals added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Roshan Digital Account RDA Islamic banks Shariah compliant intermediaries

Comments

200 characters

Shariah-Compliant Intermediaries: SECP issues consultation paper

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Govt committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Reserved seats case: Constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5pc FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Ceasefire has no expiry date: Pakistani, Indian officials

Use of Shaheen Missile: FO rejects Indian media’s claims

Dar to hold talks with Wang

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories