inDrive reshapes ride-hailing landscape

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has reshaped the ride-hailing landscape in Pakistan with its pioneering “Set Your Fare and Choose Your Driver” model, giving passengers full control over their ride experience.

Unlike other ride-hailing apps where pricing is driven by automated algorithms, inDrive offers a fresh, human-centric approach. Passengers can propose their own fare and choose a driver based on key criteria such as ratings, vehicle type, estimated time of arrival, and distance. This unique model ensures greater freedom, transparency, and fairness – enabling both customers and drivers to make informed, mutually beneficial decisions.

Muhammad Awais, Country Lead at inDrive Pakistan, said: “Since its launch in Pakistan in 2021, inDrive has expanded to 20 cities for local rides. We were the first to introduce the ‘Set Your Fare and Choose Your Driver’ model in the country – and the response has been incredible. Pakistani users appreciate the flexibility to negotiate fares and personalize their ride options according to their preferences. This level of autonomy has helped build trust and foster a strong sense of community on our platform. It’s one of the key reasons inDrive has become the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally and the fifth most downloaded app in the travel category.”

inDrive’s commitment to fairness and inclusivity has earned it global recognition. According to leading market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, inDrive was ranked as the second-most downloaded ride-hailing app worldwide for the third consecutive year and secured the fifth spot in the global travel app category. In December 2024 alone, the app was downloaded over 6.1 million times globally, reflecting its growing appeal across diverse markets.

“inDrive is built on fairness, creating an ecosystem where both passengers and drivers thrive. They decide the price and choose their ride themselves. This is why our users – both passengers and drivers – love us. Every ride with inDrive is a happy ride,” he added.

