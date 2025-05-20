Pakistan Print 2025-05-20
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 19, 2025) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 20, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-28 (°C) 01-00 (%) 36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 37-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 39-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:12 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:44 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
