AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-20

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 19, 2025) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 20, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 19, 2025) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 20, 2025) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           36-28 (°C) 01-00 (%)        36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        44-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        44-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        40-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        42-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      36-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        34-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            37-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        39-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            45-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:12 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:44 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

weather weather report weather today

Comments

200 characters

The Weather

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Govt committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Reserved seats case: Constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5pc FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Ceasefire has no expiry date: Pakistani, Indian officials

Use of Shaheen Missile: FO rejects Indian media’s claims

Dar to hold talks with Wang

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories