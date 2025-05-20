Punjab approves region’s largest climate observatory

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the establishment of region’s largest and most advanced climate observatory to assist in timely forecasting, analysis, and policymaking related to climate change.

Major decisions were taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

The meeting was informed that the climate observatory will be set up at the Punjab Planning & Development House while its building will be constructed at Nawaz Sharif IT City. The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has already submitted a comprehensive report regarding the establishment of the observatory.

A feasibility plan has been prepared for the provision of budget, equipment, and land. The observatory will be equipped with a state-of-the-art automated communication and linkage system.

