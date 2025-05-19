AIRLINK 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.91%)
Business & Finance

Youm-e-Takbeer: PSX to remain closed on May 28

BR Web Desk Published 19 May, 2025 03:37pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

“All concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 being public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer,” a statement by PSX said.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.

Youm e Takbeer PSX notice PSX holiday

