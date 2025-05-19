AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India central bank proposes easier rules for lenders’ investments in AIFs

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 05:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s central bank on Monday proposed more liberal rules governing investments by lenders in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), citing improved financial discipline after rules were tightened earlier.

In December 2023, the RBI barred banks and NBFCs from investing in AIFs that held exposures to their existing or recent borrowers. It later eased the rules in March 2024, requiring higher provisions only when lenders invest in AIFs that, in turn, have exposure to their borrowers.

The RBI on Monday proposed capping a single regulated entity’s investment in any AIF scheme at 10% of the scheme’s corpus, with total combined investment by all lenders limited to 15%, according to draft guidelines.

India’s forex reserves hit seven-month peak

Lenders would be allowed to invest up to 5% of an AIF’s corpus without restrictions. If this threshold is breached and the AIF makes downstream debt investments in companies that owe money to the lender, the lender would have to make a 100% provision on its proportionate exposure.

The RBI also proposed exemptions for AIFs set up for “strategic purposes,” subject to consultation with the central government. The norms would apply prospectively, with current investments governed by existing rules. It has invited stakeholder comments before finalising the guidelines.

India RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s central bank Alternative Investment Funds

Comments

200 characters

India central bank proposes easier rules for lenders’ investments in AIFs

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Trump tariffs to ‘weigh on’ Pakistan’s economy, says IMF

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi

Swedish firm Vopy to roll out payment service for Pakistani freelancers

BCCI decides to withdraw from Asia Cup amid regional tensions: Indian media

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Read more stories