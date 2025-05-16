AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
India's forex reserves hit seven-month peak

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 05:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.5 billion to hit a seven month-peak of $690.6 billion as of May 9, according to data released by the central bank on Friday.

The reserves have risen by around $56 billion over 2025 so far, and are now about $14 billion below the all-time high of $704.9 billion hit in late September 2024.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.

For the week ended May 9, the rupee declined by 0.9% pressured by an intensification of the India-Pakistan conflict. The two nuclear-armed neighbors announced a ceasefire on May 10.

India’s forex reserves drop $2 billion, snap 8-week streak of gains

The rupee closed at 85.5050 on Friday, down 0.1% on the week in the face of persistent dollar bids from local companies and foreign banks.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

   Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------
                           May 9, 2025      May 2, 2025
-------------------------------------------------------
 Foreign currency assets       581,373          581,177
 Gold                           86,337           81,820
 SDRs                           18,532           18,558
 Reserve Tranche Position        4,374            4,509
 Total                         690,617          686,064
-------------------------------------------------------
