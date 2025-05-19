Communication services lift Sri Lanka shares

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in communication services stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.11% at 16,397.68, rising for the sixth straight session.

Shares in wireless telecom services gained 1.32% while diversified telecom services stocks advanced 2.15%.

Lake House Printers and Publishers and SMB Finance were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 18.15% and 16.67%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares gain for the sixth straight week

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 91.4 million shares from 153.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 2.61 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.70 million) from 3.11 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 178.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.51 billion rupees, the data showed.