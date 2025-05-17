Gold price per tola gains Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to grow in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market on Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs338,500 after it accumulated Rs2,400 during the day.

As per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs290,209, after it increased by Rs2,058.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs336,100 after it gained Rs900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also jumped on Saturday. The rate was at $3,201 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $24, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also increased by Rs33 to settle at Rs3,410.