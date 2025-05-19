AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-19

Privatisation revenue projected at ‘zero’ for current, next four years

Nuzhat Nazar Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Privatisation revenue is projected at zero for the current year as well as for the next four years.

This was revealed in the first staff level review report uploaded on the International Monetary Fund website this Saturday which further noted that privatisation proceeds had been zero since 2019-20.

Nonetheless the IMF underscored the government’s commitment to prioritizing the privatization of commercial State Owned Entities (SOEs). It noted that the focus will be on profitable commercial SOEs, supported by the completion of the SOE privatization classification. The objective is to reduce the government’s commercial footprint and attract investments that can support Pakistan’s long-term development.

The report noted significant progress on several strategic transactions, particularly the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). It stated that key investor concerns have been addressed, including the resolution of negative equity, settlement of longstanding tax liabilities, and the lifting of the European Union’s ban on PIA operations. The report noted that these steps, combined with an ongoing investor outreach program and completed due diligence, have laid the groundwork for a successful transaction by August 2025.

It further reported that the privatization of First Women’s Bank Limited (FWBL) and the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) is on track for completion by May 2025; and that buyer selection has been finalized and transaction documents are under review. The report stated that the process for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has also begun, with asset profiling underway and the launch of the transaction targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025. A financial advisor has been appointed to support the process.

The report emphasized that the privatization of distribution companies (DISCOs) and generation companies (GENCOs) is central to restoring the financial viability of the energy sector. It noted that for Batch I DISCOs (IESCO, FESCO, GEPCO), sell-side due diligence is underway, and bidding is scheduled for December 2025. It stated that advisory services for Batch II DISCOs (HESCO, SEPCO, PESCO) were initiated in April 2025. It further highlighted that bidding for Nandipur GENCO is targeted for January 2026. The report noted that progress is also being made on finalizing the transaction structure for the Roosevelt Hotel.

It stated that efforts are ongoing to identify, cost, and formalize Public Service Obligations (PSOs) for the seven SOEs with the largest fiscal claims. The process remains on track to be completed by June 2025, in line with Schedule II of the SOE Act and the SOE Policy. The report highlighted that this step is essential for improving fiscal transparency and ensuring that PSOs are delivered efficiently under properly costed and contracted frameworks.

The report urged that all divestments and procurement activities under the Sovereign Wealth Fund must adhere to international best practices. It emphasized that procedures should be open, competitive, transparent, and non-discriminatory, with clear disclosure requirements and full transparency of beneficial ownership. It noted that while SWF rules will be institutionally independent of general government regulations, they will generally align with national standards to ensure policy coherence.

The report confirmed that structural benchmarks are being met and all policy actions necessary to prepare two DISCOs for privatization were completed by end-January 2025. It further noted that financial reporting and transparency requirements continue to be observed, including quarterly reporting of privatization proceeds and bi-annual reporting of privatization progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SOEs IMF and Pakistan Privatisation revenue

Comments

200 characters

Privatisation revenue projected at ‘zero’ for current, next four years

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories