The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 18, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (May 19, 2025)....
Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 18, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (May 19, 2025).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi              35-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)       36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               43-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)       44-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana              46-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)       47-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           43-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)       42-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       37-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar             43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta               37-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       36-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur               46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      07:11 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:44 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

