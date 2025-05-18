AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Kazan Forum: Pakistan identifies six potential trade corridors

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 01:19pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has identified six potential trade corridors connecting Central Asia, Europe, and Russia through China, Afghanistan and Iran. These include road networks from Karachi to Moscow via China and Kazakhstan, from Gwadar to Moscow via Afghanistan and through Turkmenistan and Iran to Azerbaijan and Russia.

Addressing the closing session of the Kazan Forum, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stated that Pakistan does not merely aspire to serve as a transit point between South Asia and Central Asia, but rather aims to function as an economic bridge.

He emphasized that Pakistan has been actively engaged in regional cooperation through various agreements signed in recent years and including proactive participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He highlighted that the Mazar-e-Sharif to Kohat Railway Project is expected to cost approximately $633 million.

Russia invites PM to attend ‘Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum’

Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out that Gwadar Port has already started shipment and cargo services while Pakistan intends to facilitate Central Asia’s access to warm waters.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan reiterated Pakistan’s deep interest in enhancing North-South connectivity in the Communications Sector. He said that in Pakistan Sukkur, Hyderabad Motorway M-6 is a focal project for good investment. Federal Minister further noted that since 2023, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) has been providing cargo services to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Moreover, in August last year, Pakistan introduced Visa-On-Arrival facilities for citizens of 126 countries to promote trade and investment. In his address, Federal Minister for Communications elaborated on Pakistan’s strategic plans to connect Karachi, Quetta, and Gwadar with Central Asia and Europe through road networks.

He also revealed ongoing work on a pilot project for a Railway line to Russia via Iran. Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the holding of the Kazan Forum and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to playing an active role in regional development.

He expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for hosting the Forum and extended his appreciation to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin and Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt for their hospitality.

On the sidelines of the forum, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan held a bilateral meeting and joint session with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, accompanied by their respective delegations. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors with particular emphasis on investments in the Communications Sectors were focused.

Federal Minister expressed Pakistan’s strong interest in developing a broad-based partnership with Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin underscored Russia’s desire for comprehensive regional development and mutual collaboration.

He welcomed Pakistan’s participation in the Kazan Forum and expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in economic, cultural, and other fields.

