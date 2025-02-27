AIRLINK 184.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
FCCL 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FLYNG 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
HUBC 131.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.89%)
OGDC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.54%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
PIBTL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
PPL 173.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.43%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
SEARL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.44%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
SYM 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 45.6 (0.38%)
BR30 35,902 Increased By 165.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 114,180 Increased By 317.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,478 Increased By 77.3 (0.22%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-27

Russia invites PM to attend ‘Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum’

Naveed Siddiqui Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:35am

ISLAMABAD: Russia has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend 16th International Economic Forum, “Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum”, scheduled to be held from 13 to 18 May in the Kazan capital of Tataristan, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The conference will offer immense opportunities for the commercial and socio-cultural interactions between Pakistan and Russia.

According to the sources, Russian Foreign Ministry has dispatched the invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and is looking forward to receive him at the forum.

The aim of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, educational, social and cultural ties between the Russian Federation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

Being an important member of the OIC, Pakistan has remarkably increased their interaction with Russia. The rapprochement of the sides will continue at the Kazan Forum, an important issue for the participants will be the interaction between Russia and Pakistan.

The Kazan Forum 2025 programme includes more than 100 sessions and events on the topics of international cooperation, business, Islamic finance and halal industry, transport and logistics, science and technology, IT, industry, construction, medicine, education, tourism, culture, media industry and others.

One of the main events of Kazan Forum 2025 will be the first ever congress of OIC Ministers of Culture in the history of Russia. The event will take place in the city of Kazan, which has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2026, a decision made in Jeddah in February 2025 by the Culture Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries.

No less important event of the Kazan Forum 2025 business programme will be the annual international conference AAOIFI on the theme: “Islamic Finance and Investment: Promoting Sustainable Development and Global Partnership”, which will also be held in Russia for the first time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif Kazan Forum Russia Islamic World

Comments

200 characters

Russia invites PM to attend ‘Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum’

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories