Russia invites PM to attend ‘Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum’

ISLAMABAD: Russia has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend 16th International Economic Forum, “Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum”, scheduled to be held from 13 to 18 May in the Kazan capital of Tataristan, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The conference will offer immense opportunities for the commercial and socio-cultural interactions between Pakistan and Russia.

According to the sources, Russian Foreign Ministry has dispatched the invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and is looking forward to receive him at the forum.

The aim of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, educational, social and cultural ties between the Russian Federation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

Being an important member of the OIC, Pakistan has remarkably increased their interaction with Russia. The rapprochement of the sides will continue at the Kazan Forum, an important issue for the participants will be the interaction between Russia and Pakistan.

The Kazan Forum 2025 programme includes more than 100 sessions and events on the topics of international cooperation, business, Islamic finance and halal industry, transport and logistics, science and technology, IT, industry, construction, medicine, education, tourism, culture, media industry and others.

One of the main events of Kazan Forum 2025 will be the first ever congress of OIC Ministers of Culture in the history of Russia. The event will take place in the city of Kazan, which has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2026, a decision made in Jeddah in February 2025 by the Culture Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries.

No less important event of the Kazan Forum 2025 business programme will be the annual international conference AAOIFI on the theme: “Islamic Finance and Investment: Promoting Sustainable Development and Global Partnership”, which will also be held in Russia for the first time.

