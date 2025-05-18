AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: After a 26-day closure following the Pahalgam terrorist incident on April 23, India reopened Wagah-Attari Border, allowing over 160 stranded Afghan trucks, loaded with dry fruit, essential edibles and medicinal herbs, it was learnt.

The decision follows a recent easing of military escalation between Pakistan and India after a ceasefire agreement reached on May 10.

The Wagah-Attari border crossing had been closed for all kinds of trade and passengers movements since April 22, halting shipments of dry fruits—primarily from Afghanistan.

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

The latest development marks the first movement of Afghan trucks through this trade route since the suspension.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, in a letter to Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad on April 30 considered and honoured the request made by the Afghan side on 28 April 2025 regarding the containers stranded at different transit points in Pakistan.

The ministry has the honour to inform that in view of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Government of Pakistan has decided to permit stranded Afghan trucks, carrying goods in transit to India, which entered Pakistan before 25 April 2025, to cross Wagah border for delivering the goods, the letter reads further.

The list of 150 trucks provided by the esteemed Embassy has been transmitted to the concerned authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Islamabad avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the esteemed Embassy the assurances of its highest consideration.

Permission was granted to stranded trucks by Indian authorities after a formal request by Afghan authorities. It was learnt that Aghan Acting Foreign Minister also spoke with the Indian Foreign Minister in this regard.

In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs facilitated the process, with the Deputy Commissioner of Customs at ICP Attari notifying the Assistant Director at the Land Customs Station in Wagah, Lahore, of the decision.

The Indian government had approved the transit of stranded trucks and customs had made special arrangements to ensure the smooth passage of goods.

Pakistan allowed Afghan stranded trucks to cross over Attari as a goodwill gesture to Kabul despite ongoing suspension of trade with India.

Pakistan does not allow third-country transit trade via its territory, said an official at MoFA. India imposed the suspension of trade and closure of all land routes following Delhi’s trade restrictions on April 24—measures that came two days after the Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26 tourists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

