May 02, 2025
Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has allowed 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via the Wagah border, in a significant development aimed at maintaining friendly ties with Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The decision came in response to a formal request by the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, which on April 28 had appealed for the release of Afghan trucks stranded at various transit points in Pakistan due to a suspension in transit trade.

According to the Foreign Office, only those Afghan trucks that had entered Pakistan before April 25 have been granted permission to proceed to India. A detailed list of 150 such trucks has been forwarded to the relevant authorities to facilitate smooth cross-border movement.

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

“This decision reflects the cordial and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the Foreign Ministry stated in its reply letter to the Afghan Embassy. The trucks had been held up for several days at multiple checkpoints due to restrictions imposed on Afghan-India transit trade.

The Foreign Office also asked the Afghan authorities to submit details of any remaining stranded trucks that may require clearance, suggesting that the matter could be reviewed further.

