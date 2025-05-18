AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-18

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi and Chairman KW&SC, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, which focused on major developments including the approval of the Master Plan 2050 and legal measures to prevent water theft.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Abdul Kabir Qazi, Tanzil Pirzada, Zafar Sobani, CEO KW&SC Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, COO Engineer Asadullah Khan, and other board members.

During the session, the minutes of the previous (ninth) board meeting were approved, while several significant agenda items were passed in the tenth meeting.

Water board asked to fast-track execution of K-IV project

A detailed discussion was held on the Master Plan 2050, which aims to improve water supply and drainage systems in Karachi over the long term.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab directed that the implementation of Master Plan 2050 be expedited to ensure better water and sewerage services for the city’s residents. The Board also considered legal amendments to combat water theft more effectively. A formal request will be submitted to the Sindh Government to provide the Water Corporation with the authority to confiscate properties of individuals involved in water theft.

Additionally, key appointments were approved to strengthen the organizational structure. Muhammad Ammar Khan was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Jamshed Raza as Chief Human Resource Officer, Naveed Afzal as Chief Strategy Officer, and Saadat Anwar as Chief Information Technology Officer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Water Supply Barrister Murtaza Wahab drainage systems Mayor Karachi Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation KW&SC Master Plan 2050 KW&SC board

Comments

200 characters

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories