KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

KARACHI: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi and Chairman KW&SC, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, which focused on major developments including the approval of the Master Plan 2050 and legal measures to prevent water theft.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Abdul Kabir Qazi, Tanzil Pirzada, Zafar Sobani, CEO KW&SC Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, COO Engineer Asadullah Khan, and other board members.

During the session, the minutes of the previous (ninth) board meeting were approved, while several significant agenda items were passed in the tenth meeting.

Water board asked to fast-track execution of K-IV project

A detailed discussion was held on the Master Plan 2050, which aims to improve water supply and drainage systems in Karachi over the long term.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab directed that the implementation of Master Plan 2050 be expedited to ensure better water and sewerage services for the city’s residents. The Board also considered legal amendments to combat water theft more effectively. A formal request will be submitted to the Sindh Government to provide the Water Corporation with the authority to confiscate properties of individuals involved in water theft.

Additionally, key appointments were approved to strengthen the organizational structure. Muhammad Ammar Khan was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Jamshed Raza as Chief Human Resource Officer, Naveed Afzal as Chief Strategy Officer, and Saadat Anwar as Chief Information Technology Officer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025