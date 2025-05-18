Qureshi shifted to PIC: Pre-arrest bail of IK’s sisters extended

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Saturday extended the pre-arrest bail of two sisters of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan and former MNA Aliya Khan in multiple cases of attacks on police.

Earlier, a lawyer informed the court that both sisters had to appear before a court of Rawalpindi and sought one time exemption for appearing before the court.

The court allowed the request accordingly and extended the bail of both till May 30.

The court also extended the bail of Aliya Malik till May 26. Meanwhile court also fixed the hearing of 267 suspects including several senior PTI leaders — for indictment next week in the Jinnah House attack case.

PTI jailed leaders including former provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were produced by the prosecution.

The prosecution also informed the court that former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) early in the morning for a cardiac complaint.

