Pakistan

President Zardari praises military’s ‘unshakable courage’ in thwarting aggression during Gujranwala visit: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 17 May, 2025 06:09pm
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Gujranwala Cantonment

President Asif Ali Zardari, accompanied by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, visited Gujranwala Cantonment on Saturday. He was received by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and senior military commanders, and praised the armed forces’ “unshakable courage in the face of unprovoked aggression,” according to the military’s media wing.

The visit, marked by tributes to fallen soldiers and a public endorsement of the military’s recent operations, sent a strong message of national unity amid simmering regional tensions, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The President lauded the exemplary conduct and professional excellence of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the successful execution of Marqa-e-Haq, acknowledging their resolute determination and unshakable courage in the face of unprovoked aggression.

“He paid solemn tribute to the military and civilian martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, affirming that their sacrifice remains a sacred trust and a source of enduring national pride,” the ISPR said.

He underscored that the sons of the soil, fortified by the enduring spirit of the nation, stood with unwavering resolve to defend the motherland and thwarted hostile designs with exceptional valour and operational acumen.

He further remarked that history would bear witness to how, within a matter of hours, the Pakistan Armed Forces repelled aggression with unmatched precision and resolve, sending an unequivocal message of Pakistan’s strength, resilience, and national unity.

During his interaction with officers and troops, the President commended their exemplary morale, combat readiness, and devotion to duty.

He extended heartfelt congratulations on the successful culmination of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, and expressed profound pride in the defenders of the nation, affirming that the people of Pakistan hold their brave soldiers in the highest esteem as the true custodians of national honour and sovereignty

