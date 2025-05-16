AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Published 16 May, 2025 04:32pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market on Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs336,100 after it gained Rs900 during the day.

As per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA),10-gram gold was sold at Rs288,151, after it increased by Rs772.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs335,200 after it shed Rs6,700 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold also gained on Friday. The rate was at $3,177 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase by $9, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,377.

