President, PM, COAS visit family of Squadron leader Usman

RAWALPINDI: President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir on Friday visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma’arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

The president offered condolences to the father and other family members of Usman Yousaf Shaheed. He paid tribute, on behalf of the nation, for the martyr’s services to the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

“We are proud of the sacrifices by our brave soldiers. The entire nation salutes them and will always remain grateful to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices,” the president added.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in paradise. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister offered condolences to the father and other family members of Usman Yousaf Shaheed. He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in Jannah.