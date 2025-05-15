AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Pakistan

FM Dar announces Pakistan-India ceasefire extended till May 18

BR Web Desk Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 10:55pm

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday that the ceasefire between Pakistan and India has been extended until May 18.

The announcement comes after weeks of heightened military confrontation, triggered by India’s airstrikes on Pakistani territory following the Pahalgam attack in IIOJK, which New Delhi blamed on Islamabad.

The strikes, carried out on the night of May 6-7, resulted in civilian casualties, prompting Pakistan to retaliate with missile exchanges that stretched over several days.

In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

The crisis saw unprecedented escalation until diplomatic intervention by the United States pushed both nuclear-armed neighbors to step back.

On Monday, the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of both countries held their first round of talks via the established hotline, marking a tentative step toward de-escalation.

Speaking in the Senate today, FM Dar revealed that another military-level conversation took place earlier in the day, leading to the extension of the ceasefire.

“The matter will ultimately go to dialogue between the civilian leadership of the two nations,” Dar said.

The temporary ceasefire extension offers a brief window for diplomatic engagement, but tensions remain high.

Pakistan India relations Pahalgam attack Pahalgam false flag operation FM Dar

